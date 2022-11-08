MAZAMA — With winter weather in full swing in the mountains, the Washington State Department of Transportation has closed the North Cascades Highway for the season.
Part of SR 20 was closed last week due to heavy snow and avalanche danger. WSDOT reassessed conditions on Tuesday and made the decision to keep the highway closed. More than two feet of snow has already fallen on the highway.
The closure is between milepost 134 at the Ross Dam trailhead to milepost 178 at Early Winters.
WSDOT says depending on weather conditions, they may be able to reopen to Silver Star sno park before the holidays.
WSDOT closes the scenic highway every winter when snow fills the avalanche chutes that line the highway and pose a safety risk to travelers and road crews. The closure zone has 27 avalanche chutes, some stretching more than 2,000 feet above the highway.
The North Cascades Highway is typically closed from mid-November to late April or early May.