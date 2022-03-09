VANTAGE - Washington State Department of Transportation crews are making repairs on the Vantage Bridge after a hole was found in the road Tuesday night.
The hole in the pavement was found along eastbound Interstate 90 over the bridge, according to WSDOT.
Crews are on scene making repairs and drivers can expect delays. One eastbound lane is closed during the repair.
A hole was also found on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass earlier this week. WSDOT shut down two westbound lanes at milepost 53 on Monday afternoon to repair the hole.