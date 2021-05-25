EPHRATA - With Memorial Day weekend ahead, the Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding anyone hitting the road during the holiday weekend to plan ahead and prepare for additional traffic and delays.
WSDOT has prepared travel charts for the holiday weekend to give drivers an idea of when to expect heavy traffic.
On Interstate 90 eastbound between North Bend and Cle Elum, the heaviest travel times are expected to between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 29. On westbound I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, the busiest travel times will likely between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 31.
Most state highway construction is paused through the holiday weekend to ease congestion, according to WSDOT. No lane closures are planned on I-90 from Friday to Tuesday but drivers can still expect delays.