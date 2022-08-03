WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday.
WSDOT East’s Twitter page posted a time-lapse video showing around 2,000 sheep traveling along side of the highway.
WSDOT says it implements some of its staff as crossing guards for the sheep twice each year, so they can safely traverse to new grazing areas.
The sheep reportedly belong to the Martinez family in north central Washington.