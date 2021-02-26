SNOQUALMIE PASS - A harrowing situation caught on video proved that a group of hikers didn’t heed advanced warnings about avalanches and avalanche control work on Snoqualmie Pass this week.
Trang Bui of Redmond was filming her hike at Franklin Falls under the west summit overpass when snow began cascading down the side of a mountain towards her and fellow hikers.
Covered in snow, Trang and the others were safe despite coming face to face with an avalanche.
WSDOT Meghan Lott says Wednesday’s avalanche was induced by avalanche control work that the department was doing; work that was performed with the dropping of explosives from a DOT-commissioned helicopter. Lott says the group of hikers in the video were told by WSDOT to leave the area earlier in the day, but returned to an off-trail region where work was being done; the snow slide occurred just after 10 a.m. when avalanche control work began.
“It’s upsetting that we put out an advance warning, and then our maintenance supervisor made sure the area was clear out, and they came back anyway,” Lott told iFIBER ONE News.
Lott says warnings about the avalanche danger and avalanche work in the area were put out over a week ago. She says crews have been doing control work in that particular area of the pass for about 40 years.