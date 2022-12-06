Washington state's Department of Transportation isn't being shy about the increase in rule-breaking motorists traveling across Snoqualmie Pass this year. On Tuesday, KING 5 published its correspondence with WSDOT's Summer Derry regarding frequent shuttering of Snoqualmie Pass fall/winter season.
"This year and last year more than in other years we've seen people not obeying the chain-up requirements, thinking they can get over the pass on bald tires or not chaining up, and they're really the ones that kind of close it for everyone," WSDOT spokesperson Summer Derrey told KING 5.
Derrey told the TV news station that I-90 at the pass has closed several times this year due to the bad behavior of drives.
With 94 inches of snow having already fallen over Snoqualmie Pass this year, the uptick in snow accumulation makes matters worse.