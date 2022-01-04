QUINCY - The Washington State Department of Transportation is planning to construct a roundabout on state Route 28 west of Quincy.
A one-lane roundabout will be added at the intersection of SR 28 and White Trail Road, about 4 miles west of Quincy, according to WSDOT.
WSDOT says the intersection was identified as a safety concern, with a high rate of near-miss collisions where traffic is pulling out onto the highway from White Trail Road, which has becoming a popular route to bypass driving through the City of Quincy.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023, but could start in the fall of 2022.
Grant County received a $2.46 million grant from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program to construct the roundabout, with the project being managed by WSDOT. The total cost for the project is estimated at about $2.75 million.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.