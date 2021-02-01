EAST WENATCHEE - What many perceive as a ‘symbol of hate,’ was reported to authorities after a Swastika Eagle was found painted on a wall in East Wenatchee Saturday morning.
According to the police log, a passerby on the Apple Capital Loop trail reported the graffiti to RiverCom 911 at around 9:30 a.m.
So far, there have been no reports of suspects, but police say the graffiti would be considered malicious mischief. This kind of gesture is not classified as a hate crime because it doesn’t target a specific person or group of people.
The symbol was reportedly removed by WSDOT over the last 48 hours.
The Wenatchee area occasionally sees neo-Nazi-like symbols painted on public property.
Authorities say there are no known neo-Nazi groups that they’ve encountered in the Wenatchee Valley.