OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that studded tires need to be removed by March 31.
Studded tires are legal in the state from Nov. 1 to March 31.
WSDOT officials are encouraging drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline if possible to prevent further damage to state roadways and to beat the rush at tire service shops.
Drivers caught with studded tires after March 31 face a $136 fine, according to WSDOT.
The state does not plan to extend the deadline past March 31 as there are statewide winter conditions forecasted. Washington’s transportation department has the authority to extended the deadline if circumstances call for it, but it’s a decision usually provoked when the forecast calls for widespread snow and ice.