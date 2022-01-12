LEAVENWORTH - On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation warned the public about deer traversing down what will be a narrow, snowy corridor of US 2 when it supposedly reopens on Wednesday.
WSDOT officials took a photo of a herd of deer that were sheltering under a long along the Wenatchee River in the Tumwater Canyon this week. Transportation officials say deer are seeking refuge from the snow by traveling along the river banks due to the deepness of the snow above the river.
However, once crews clear the scene, the deer may descend onto the highway to migrate.
“Once this stretch opens drivers need to be really careful as the deer are going to be tired, hungry and stressed so please stay extra alert as they may not be able to move out of the road as quickly,” WSDOT officials wrote.
An estimated time for reopening on Wednesday has not been announced.