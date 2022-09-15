MAZAMA — The Washington State Department of Transportation says the North Cascades Highway will reopen on Thursday after a mudslide Wednesday night.
State Route 20 became impassable after mudslides washed out part of the road near Mazama. WSDOT reported the mudslide was about 300 feet long and 15 feet deep.
Highway crews have been working to clear the debris and make repairs. The highway is expected to be reopened by noon on Thursday.
The National Weather Service reported the area received up to a quarter-inch of rain within an about 90 minute period Wednesday evening. A flood watch was in effect in Okanogan County through Wednesday night.