MATTAWA - Troopers say lack of experience behind the wheel and fatigue were factors in a wreck involving a 13-year-old boy who was driving in south Grant County.
At about 11:43 on Saturday night, 13-year-old Jiovanni Sanchez was piloting a Honda Accord southbound on SR 243 just west of the Vernita Bridge when he fell asleep, left the roadway, and rolled.
Troopers say Sanchez and his two passengers, 31-year-old Sergio Ramirez-Escalona of Sunnyside and 21-year-old Juan Ramirez-Hidalgo of Sunnyside, were injured.
Authorities say Ramirez-Hidalgo was not belted up at the time of the crash.
State Patrol officials believe the passengers had likely been drinking and had Sanchez, the only person who was likely sober, drive for them.
Charges against the trio are being determined at this time.