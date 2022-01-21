EAST WENATCHEE - A 17-year-old boy is hurt after he was hit by what Washington State Patrol says was an intoxicated driver on SR 28.
On Friday, shortly before 10:30 a.m., the 17-year-old from East Wenatchee was going east on SR 28. 21-year-old Jaime Ramirez-Pacheco was traveling in the opposite direction when Jaime crossed the centerline and hit the teen head-on.
The collision occurred just below S. Kentucky Avenue.
Both the teen and Jaime were hurt. Troopers say Jaime was under the influence of something at the time of the wreck. Charges against the suspected DUI driver are pending as the investigation continues.