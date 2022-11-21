WARDEN — Three people were injured in a collision after a suspected impaired driver allegedly ran a stop sign at state Route 17 near Warden.
Timothy A. Johnson, a 25-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 1998 Cadillac west on Road 6, approaching SR 17 late Friday night. State troopers say he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe heading north on SR 17.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound lanes.
Johnson and one of his passengers, a 20-year-old Moses Lake woman, were injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. State troopers reported neither were wearing a seatbelt. An 18-year-old passenger in the car, also not wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 39-year-old Moses Lake woman, was injured and taken to the Moses Lake hospital.
State troopers say Johnson was driving impaired and is expected to be charged with vehicular assault. Johnson was booked into Grant County Jail after being released from the hospital.