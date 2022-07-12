WASHTUCNA - A little girl is hurt after she was involved in a rollover wreck on SR 26 between Lind and Washtucna on Tuesday.
Washington State Troopers say 26-year-old Courtney Redinger of Benton City was going west in an SUV on SR 26 about five miles west of Washtucna when she crashed.
As she was approaching Marcellus Road, she left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and rolled several times. Vehicle one came to rest on the eastbound embankment.
Courtney was unhurt, but 6-year-old Suzanna Redinger was injured and was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane for treatment.
Troopers determined that distracted driving caused the crash.
Intoxicants were not a factor in the wreck and everyone was buckled up.