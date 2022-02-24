STEVENS PASS - The Washington State Patrol is putting the public on notice about illegal parking at or near the Stevens Pass summit.
At one point on Sunday morning, Troopers were pulled away from their primary duties to deal with about 100 illegally parked vehicles on US 2 near the summit. Washington State Trooper John Bryant says people were not only parked on the shoulder, they were parked in the road, narrowing the lanes of travel.
Bryant says when the tow truck with flashing lights arrived, a stampede of people ran to their vehicles to move them. Bryant says a couple of vehicles were towed to Leavenworth.
Per the state two rate, motorists who retrieve their vehicles must find a ride to Leavenworth and face a tow fee of over $200.
Bryant says full parking lots at the Stevens Pass Ski Resort was the reason for the excessive parking along the highway.
Troopers say vehicles illegally parked along or on the roadway present a hazard to other motorists and prevent WSDOT plows and road crews from clearing, treating, or repairing the road as needed.