MOSES LAKE - Shocking footage of a crash that sent a truck and trailer rolling across SR 17 in Moses Lake was caught on tape on Friday.
Washington State Troopers say the crash happened at 2:45 p.m. on SR 17 just before the Stratford Rd. overpass.
Troopers say the driver, 42-year-old Eric McClean was involved in a hit-and-run involving three vehicles on on SR 17 at Grape Drive.
After striking the vehicles, McClean took off on SR 17 going eastbound, veered onto the Stratford Rd. off-ramp and swerved off of it causing him to lose control.
The truck and trailer, filled with construction equipment, rolled across the highway.
The trailer belonged to a construction company.
McClean was unhurt. He was arrested for hit-and-run and DUI.