MOSES LAKE — State troopers say a wrong-way driver who collided head-on with a vehicle on I-90 near Moses Lake, killing a 19-year-old woman, had alcohol, cocaine and opiates in his system.
Jorge F. Sanchez, 47, was charged Wednesday morning with vehicular homicide in connection to the Aug. 25 wreck.
Sanchez was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck, towing a trailer, eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90. The state patrol reported six witnesses called to report the pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90 and several drivers had flashed their high beams in an attempt to get Sanchez to stop. Troopers had responded in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
The first call from a witness came in as Sanchez was at milepost 182. About eight miles later, Sanchez collided with a 2020 Honda CRV, killing the driver, Sierra Stoddard. Her passenger was injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital.
As troopers walked the collision scene, they reported finding multiple beer cans inside and outside Sanchez’ pickup truck. Sanchez allegedly admitted to people at the scene that he had consumed at least five alcoholic beverages and was aware he was driving the wrong way on I-90.
Sanchez was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for a broken leg and multiple rib fractures and spinal fractures, according to the state patrol.
Sanchez’ medical records obtained by the state patrol allegedly showed Sanchez tested positive for alcohol, cocaine and opiates.
On Sept. 1, the state patrol was granted a search warrant for Sanchez’s pickup truck. Troopers reportedly found five small plastic bags containing cocaine, two bags containing methamphetamine, and $5,300 in cash.