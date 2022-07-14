BLEWETT PASS — State troopers say a driver fell asleep while on Highway 97 Thursday afternoon near Blewett Pass, leading to a rollover crash.
Michell Sampson, a 20-year-old Auburn resident, was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion south on Highway 97 when he reportedly fell asleep and drove off the highway to the left. The vehicle hit a rock and rolled at least twice, according to the state patrol.
The car came to a rest on its wheels on the northbound shoulder.
Sampson was transported to Cascade Medical for his injuries.
The state patrol cited the man for second-degree negligent driving and driving without a license.
The northbound lanes of Highway 97 were partially blocked for about two hours.