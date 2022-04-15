COULEE CITY - Washington State Troopers say sleepiness behind the wheel certainly woke up a driver after they drove into Banks Lake just north of Coulee City on Thursday.
At around 5:44 p.m., Troopers say 46-year-old Stacey Joe White Coulee Dam was driving her mini-van about five miles north of Coulee City when she went off the roadway and landed in a body of water.
White managed to escape the van and swim to the shore before the vehicle sank.
She was taken to Coulee Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Her vehicle was removed from the water on Friday.
White admitted to Troopers that sleepiness caused her to go off-road. She was cited with second-degree negligent driving.