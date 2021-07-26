MAZAMA - Washington State Troopers say an Everett man faces several charges after plowing through a fire-related blockade in Mazama on Saturday.
At around 6:40 p.m., Washington State Trooper John Bryant says 47-year-old Jamie Sluys of Everett busted through a barrier while going east on SR 20 in Mazama.
The road was closed due to a threat of a wildfire in the area.
Sluys reportedly went through a second barrier and was stopped by law enforcement a couple of miles after crashing through the first one.
Sluys was arrested and faces charges of DUI, hit-and-run, and wreckless driving; he’s been booked into the Okanogan County Jail.
Sluys was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
During questioning, Sluys claims he, “didn’t know SR 20 was closed.”