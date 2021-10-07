PASCO - It’s evident that Washington State Patrol lives by the motto ‘gone, but not forgotten.’
22 years ago today, the state law enforcement agency still honors a man whose tragic exit left a figurative ‘hole’ in the lives of many.
Trooper James (Jim) Saunders was memorialized on the Washington State Patrol’s Facebook page today, exactly 22 years after his death in 1999. Trooper Saunders died at the age of 31 when he was shot during a traffic stop in Pasco.
Saunders grew up in Leavenworth and was a 1986 graduate of Cascade High School and a 1988 graduate of Wenatchee Valley College. Saunders left behind his wife, Billie, whom he married at the Grand Coulee Dam, and his two children.
In May of 2000, Trooper Saunders was awarded the Medal of Honor, posthumously, for his actions on October 7, 1999. On October 7, 2019, a memorial ceremony was held in Kennewick to recognize the 20th anniversary of his death.
The man was who shot Saunders was arrested, convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.
WSP's acknowledgement of Saunders comes on the 100-year anniversary of WSP's inception.