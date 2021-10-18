QUINCY - A George man was injured in a suspect DUI-related crash Friday night on state Route 281 near Quincy.
Jesus R. Paz Bautista, 25, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord north on SR 281 when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a Kenworth truck pulling a trailer, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Paz Bautista’s vehicle rotated before flipping and rolling onto the southbound shoulder. He was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for his injuries.
The other driver, a 67-year-old Beverly man, was not hurt.
The state patrol is seeking DUI charges against Paz Bautista.