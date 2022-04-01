A pair of drivers with the same last name faces charges after they allegedly sped into some trees on State Route 102 early Friday morning just north of Sanderson Field in Shelton.
Just before 12:40 a.m., 44-year-old Melissa Moore of Shelton and 27-year-old Nathaniel Moore of Inchelium were going west on the highway when the crash happened. Melissa lost control, went off the roadway, struck several trees, rolled causing the vehicle to come to rest on its top.
At around the same time, Nathaniel was traveling at an “extremely” high speed and swerved to avoid Melissa’s vehicle causing him to lose control, striking a tree.
Troopers say Melissa, who was driving with a suspended license, sustained a bad head injury and was eventually transported to St. Joseph Medical Center.
Troopers say Nathaniel was under the influence when he crashed. He also had a suspended license, a warrant for his arrest for violating his parole, and tried to flee the scene on foot, but was caught a short time later.
Charges against the pair are pending.
The State Troopers say Melissa was Nathaniel's aunt and the pair were racing just before the crash.
We’ll have more information when it become available.