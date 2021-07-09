MOSES LAKE - The Washington State Patrol is increasing its presence on state Route 17 between Moses Lake and Othello after a number of serious collisions.
“The amount of fatal, serious injury and other avoidable collisions are trending upwards at the halfway point of 2021,” Trooper John Bryant stated. “This stretch of highway sees yearly increases in traffic from commuter, commercial, agricultural and tourist vehicles.”
Troopers have responded to 48 collision on the 28-mile stretch of SR 17 so far this year, include two fatal wrecks and nine serious injury wrecks, two of which involved impaired drivers. The 48 crashes account for 14 percent of all collisions for the WSP Basin patrol area.
Bryant says troopers have stopped about 800 vehicles for speeding violations this year and 18 drivers for DUI on SR 17.
“DUI collisions and arrests have increased in the area,” Bryant added. “The other main collision causing violations are following too closely, failing to yield the right of way, and speed too fast for conditions. At these current rates, the second half of the year may produce higher numbers of violations and collisions. If the trends continue they will increase the roadway danger for motorists the rest of the summer through the fall harvest and into the holiday season at the end of the year.”
Troopers are reminding drivers to report any traffic violations or erratic drivers.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is working on plans to improve safety along the SR 17 corridor, Bryant says.