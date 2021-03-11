WILBUR - Washington State Troopers say a 28-year-old man’s life was cut short on Thursday after rolling his car just north of Wilbur.
In a press release, Washington State Patrol indicated that Steven Cooler of Wilbur was going east on State Route 174 near the US 2 junction when he crossed into the westbound lanes, overcorrected, and lost control of the vehicle.
Cooler’s car rolled, ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers say Cooler died at the scene.
In addition, authorities say Cooler was intoxicated when he crashed.
They say speed and alcohol was a factor in the crash.