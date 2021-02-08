PASCO - An Othello man is being faulted for a fiery single car crash Saturday night.
Washington state troopers say 20-year-old Anthony Vargas Martinez of Othello was traveling northbound on Highway 395 just after 9:30 p.m. when he lost control about ten miles north of Pasco.
Vargas-Martinez's vehicle rolled, causing it to burst into flames. Washington state troopers cited Vargas Martinez for speeding.
It was also later determined that he was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI.
Vargas-Martinez sustained some minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.