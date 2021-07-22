ELLENSBURG - The state patrol is seeking a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian on the shoulder of Interstate 90 early Thursday morning near Ellensburg.
Troopers say the unknown driver and vehicle was heading eastbound on I-90 when the pedestrian was struck. The pedestrian, identified as 20-year-old Ellensburg resident Bradley A. Holt, was found on the right shoulder of the interstate following the collision, according to the state patrol.
The driver continued east and was not located.
Holt was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.
State troopers continue to investigate. No information was provided as to why Holt was on the interstate.