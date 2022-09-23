ROYAL CITY — State troopers say a pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed on state Route 26 near Royal City Friday morning was running on the highway.
Sean D. Whisenhunt, a 26-year-old Spokane resident, was reportedly running west in the eastbound lane of SR 26, just west of Dodson Road, when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Honda Fit.
Whisenhunt died at the scene.
The driver, a 43-year-old Othello man, was taken to Othello Community Hospital for minor injuries.
No charges are expected against the driver.