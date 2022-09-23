OTHELLO — State troopers are seeking the public’s help in location an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead on Sept. 18 in Othello.
At about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 18, an Othello police officer was driving west on SR 24 at Park Street when he found a deceased male on the westbound shoulder of the highway, according to the state patrol.
The name of the man killed has not been released.
Troopers say there were various vehicle parts at the scene, indicating the man had been struck by a vehicle.
Surveillance video from a neighboring business shows a dark-colored SUV hitting the pedestrian at about 11:35 the night of Sept. 17. The SUV left the scene and continued west on SR 24.
Anyone with information on the SUV or the incident is asked to contact Detective Ben Borgman at 360-918-3813.