SNOQUALMIE PASS — State troopers are seeking information into a Dec. 28 collision on Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass that left a pedestrian dead.
Troopers responded about 9 p.m. after 911 calls from witnesses reporting someone sitting in the eastbound lanes of I-90.
The 32-year-old pedestrian was then struck by an “unknown number of vehicles,” according to the state patrol. The pedestrian died at the scene. They’re name has not yet been released.
No drivers were injured in the incident.
Detectives are looking for anyone that drove through the area at the time that may have information. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Russ Haake at russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov.