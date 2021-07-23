ELLENSBURG - State troopers are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run near Ellensburg that left a 20-year-old pedestrian injured.
On July 22, at about 1:10 a.m., the 20-year-old man was struck by a car as he walked along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 90, just east of the exit 106 on-ramp, according to Trooper John Bryant.
The man was found lying on the right shoulder when troopers arrived. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with a broken leg. The vehicle involved continued eastbound and has not been located.
“Investigators were unable to determine the make and model of the running vehicle, however it is most likely a passenger car,” Bryant stated. “It is possible there may be some damage to the right side of the vehicle’s front bumper or the right front quarter panel. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers a pedestrian faces on the interstate. Don’t risk your life walking on the interstate for any reason.”
Bryant added anyone that needs help with transportation to a safe place can call 911 to have state troopers respond.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact detectives Ryan Los at 509-925-2698.