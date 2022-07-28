QUINCY — The state patrol says nine people were injured in a six-vehicle collision Wednesday on state Route 281 south of Quincy.
Alfonso I. Zalez, 22, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 281 approaching a construction zone where traffic was stopped. Zalez reportedly drove into the back of a vehicle, causing a chain reaction of vehicles pushed forward into other vehicles, according to the state patrol.
Zalez was not injured.
A total of nine people, all adults were injured. Two people were taken to the hospital while the other seven were treated on scene.
The state patrol cited Zalez for following too close.
State Route 281 was closed for about four hours.