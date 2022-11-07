BLEWETT PASS — State troopers say a semi-truck driver crashed on Highway 97 near Blewett Pass Sunday night after not putting chains on his vehicle when chains were required.
Esdras Norelus, a 47-year-old Florida man, was driving north on Highway 97 when he lost control of the semi-truck. The big rig went off the highway to the right where it struck a dirt embankment and WSDOT sign, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The semi-truck came to a stop blocking the northbound lane and partially blocking the southbound lane.
Norelus and his passenger were not injured.
The state patrol cited Norelus for failure to chain a vehicle when required.
Blewett pass was shut down on Saturday due to multiple collisions and spinouts as WSDOT says many drivers failed to follow chain advisories.