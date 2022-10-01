RITZVILLE - Troopers say negligent driving was the cause of a semi crash just after midnight on SR 395 near Ritzville on Saturday.
At about 12:14 a.m. on Oct.1, State Patrol officials say 44-year-old Wileme Dorceus of Lake Worth, Floria was traveling westbound on I-90 about two miles east of Ritzville when he fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the median. Trooper say Dorceus overcorrected and flipped his rig, sliding 50 feet blocking both lanes in the emergency turnaround.
Dorceus was injured and transported to a hospital. He was cited with 2nd-degree negligent driving.
State Patrol confirms that the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the wreck.