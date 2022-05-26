ELLENSBURG - Washington State Troopers continue to investigate after a head-on crash between a motorcycle and truck killed one person on Thursday.
Just after 9:30 a.m., Troopers say 35-year-old Joseph Scheuffele of Yakima was traveling at excessive speeds on his motorcycle around a dangerous corner of SR 281 in a canyon between Ellensburg and Yakima when he failed to navigate the turn and struck an oncoming pickup truck head on.
Scheuffele was killed.
Victor and William Stevenson of Ellensburg were in the pickup truck; they were not hurt.