RITZVILLE — The Washington State Patrol is seeking information into a fatal crash near Ritzville where a large piece of a heavy steel plate pierced the windshield of the driver’s pickup truck.
The wreck occurred on April 13 at about 3:15 p.m. on westbound I-90 near milepost 229, according to the state patrol.
Thomas M. Hosford, a 57-year-old California man, drove off the highway to the left after the steel plate went through the windshield, striking Hosford. The pickup truck continued through the center median and vaulted off the median, down to Hills Road.
Hosford died at the scene.
The state patrol is looking for any information or witnesses related to the crash, as well as information regard the steel plate piece including where it was made, shipped to and shipped from.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lewis Stevens at 509-227-6642.