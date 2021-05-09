MOSES LAKE - Two drivers are facing DUI charges following an early Sunday morning collision on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake.
Henry Garcia Varela, a 46-year-old Ephrata man, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV west on I-90 near Hansen Road. He reportedly attempted to merge into the other lane and rear ended a 2004 Honda Civic, according to the state patrol.
Both vehicles came to blocking one westbound lane.
Garcia Varela refused medical aid on scene. His passenger, 40-year-old Ephrata resident Tiffany Davis Garcia, was injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the Honda, 25-year-old Othello resident Mateo Cruz, was also hurt and taken to Samaritan Hospital.
State troopers say unsafe merging by Garcia Varela was part of the cause of the crash. Both Garcia Varela and Cruz were reportedly driving impaired, according to the state patrol.
Along with DUI, state troopers are also seeking a charge of vehicular assault against Garcia Varela.