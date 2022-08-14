WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River.
Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Martinez reportedly then had to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle and drove off the highway to the left. The car went off the road and into the river. State troopers say the vehicle sparked a small brush fire along the highway before going into the water.
Martinez was able to escape and was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.
The state patrol cited Martinez for reckless driving.
The highway was closed for about 45 minutes for fire crews to extinguish the brush fire.