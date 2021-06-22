PULLMAN - Home football games for the Washington State Cougars will allow for 100-percent capacity for the 2021 season
The university made the announcement Tuesday in accordance with state and local COVID-29 guidelines. The state is set to fully reopen June 30. WSU played just one home game in a shortened season last year, with no fans allowed in attendance.
The Cougars open their season at Martin Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Utah State.
WSU’s home schedule this year also includes Portland State on Sept. 11, UCS on Sept. 18, Oregon State on Oct. 9, Stanford on Oct. 16, BYU on Oct. 23 and Arizona on Nov. 19.
Single game general public tickets go on sale July 26 at www.wsucougars.com.