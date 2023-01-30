PULLMAN — Washington State University is ending it’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most students beginning this summer.
The decision comes after a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee.
“Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students was essential during the peak of the pandemic to help protect the health of our communities across the state,” stated Joel Schwartzkopf, assistant vice chancellor of student health and wellbeing at Cougar Health Services. “Our understanding of the virus and the tactics to combat it are evolving and we continue to follow the best available evidence from local, state, and national public health authorities, just as we have done throughout the pandemic.”
COVID-19 vaccine requirements will not change for WSU Health Sciences students.
WSU suspended the vaccine requirement for most employees, contractors and volunteers in October after Gov. Jay Inslee lifted the COVID-19 emergency orders.
WSU continues to recommend all members of the university community get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on boosters.