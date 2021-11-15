PULLMAN - More than 94 percent of Washington State University employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the university on Monday.
WSU officials stated student vaccination rates at the Pullman and Spokane campuses are at about 96 percent.
“Our students, faculty and staff have stepped up in a tremendous way,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “We’ve reached impressive vaccination levels, carefully evaluated exemption requests and have come through this process in a way that is enabling us to continue providing a robust in-person experience.”
Under the state’s vaccine mandate, all state employees are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption. About three percent of WSU employees received a religious exemption and about 1 percent have a medical exemption.
The remaining 2 percent of employees not yet in compliance with the mandate, which includes employees who have initiated the vaccine process and those whose vaccination status is still being verified or awaiting exemption requests, are on leave.
WSU officials say 23 employees have been separated from their employment due to noncompliance with the vaccine mandate.