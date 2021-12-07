PULLMAN - Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Thirteen other Cougars earned All-Pac-12 Conference honors on Tuesday. Right tackle Abraham Lucas, kicker Dean Janikowski and EDGE Ron Stone Jr. were named to the first team, the first time since 2015 WSU has had three first-team selections. Lucan was named to the second team the previous three seasons.
Wide receivers Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. were both named to the second team.
Nine players were named all-conference honorable mention including running back Max Borghi, de Laura, defensive back Daniel Isom, EDGE Brennan Jackson, defensive back Armani Marsh, wideout De’Zhaun Stribling, Lincoln Victor as an all-purpose player, defensive back Jaylen Watson, and linebacker Jahad Woods.
de Laura, playing in his first full season, led the conference with 2,742 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns. The Hawaii native three three-plus touchdowns five times this season and led the Cougars to seven wins.
The Cougars finished the regular season 7-5 and will face Miami in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.