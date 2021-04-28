PULLMAN - Washington State University will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the 2021-22 academic year for all students engaging in activities at a WSU campus.
WSU also plans to extend the requirement for all employees and volunteers involved in any activities on a WSU campus.
Students taking full online classes are exempt from the requirement.
“As the state’s land-grant university, WSU has an obligation to serve the public good and promote the health and safety for the communities it serves,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “The COVID-19 vaccine, now widely available, has been shown to nearly eliminate the changes of death or serious illness related to a COVID-19 infection and is a critical element in protecting public health locally and worldwide.”
Exemptions will be allowed for medical, religious or person reasons. Students, employees and volunteers with approved exemptions may be required to participate in regular COVID-19 testing or other COVID-19 public health measures.
To participate in any on-campus or in-person classes and activities, students will be required to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.