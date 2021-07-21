PULLMAN - Washington State senior running back Max Borghi is been named to the 2021 Doak Walker Award Watch List.
Borghi has been named to the preseason list the last two seasons for the award given to the nation’s top college running back.
The senior appeared in just one game in the shortened 2020 season, rushing for 95 yards and one touchdown. Borghi enters the 20210 season fourth in WSU history with 29 career total touchdowns and fifth in school history with 20 career rushing touchdowns.
In his last full season in 2019, Borghi was All-Pac-12 honorable mention after recording 1,435 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns, second-most in the conference. Borghi was the only player in a Power 5 conference with 800-plus rushing yards, 550-plus receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.
Borghi and the Cougars open the upcoming season on Sept. 4 against Utah State in Pullman.