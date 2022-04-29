OTHELLO - There are scores of people out there who have racing thoughts about what they’d like to do to whoever is responsible for Yanira Cedillos’ disappearance, but her family knows that inflicting harm on her alleged killer won’t bring her back. That’s why Yanira’s sister, Lanny, is asking communities from across the central part of the state to join them in the search for Yanira so they can reunite with her one last time before joining her in the afterlife.
Lanny and her family are calling on the public to help them find Yanira’s body this Saturday. According to the 'Justice for Yanira' Instagram page, Yanira’s loved ones are asking people to meet them at the Shell gas station on SR 262/O’Sullivan Dam Rd next to MarDon Resort.
Lanny says local law enforcement will meet with the search party and instruct them how to go about looking for Yanira. This is the second known informal search organized by the family. The first was on Friday where people were asked to meet the family in the Othello Walmart parking lot. Lanny says only 10 people joined that search that day, but it was before she went to local media about the organized search efforts.
Another search for Yanira is set for this Sunday in Umatilla, Oregon. Those participating are asked to meet at the Lake Wallula boat launch in Umatilla on the edge of the Columbia River at 9 a.m.
Authorities suspect its possible that Yanira's ex-boyfriend and alleged killer, Juan Gastelum, had disposed of her body somewhere between Moses Lake and Hermiston, Oregon. Juan was arrested in Hermiston after Yanira was reported missing.
People helping with the searches are asked to wear comfortable clothing, layers, if needed, comfortable hiking shoes, gloves, backpacks, water and snacks.
Anyone interested in questions about the searches, can contact Yanira's family on the 'Justice For Yanira' Instagram page or you can message Lanny.