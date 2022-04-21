MOSES LAKE - Family of the late Yanira Cedillos are now summoning the public for help after intense searching by law enforcement, but to no avail.
Police say the Moses Lake woman was murdered by a former lover on the night of her 30th birthday on March 3.
Her alleged killer, Juan Gastelum, was arrested days later after fleeing to Oregon. After further investigation, authorities concluded that Gastelum hid Yanira’s body, but he remains mum on her whereabouts to this day.
After weeks without any trace of her, Yanira’s family are now turning to the public for help in finding her.
Data from Gastelum’s phone reportedly shows his timeline provided to police was “only accurate until Juan met up with Yanira behind Petco,” investigators wrote. Investigators are referring to the Petco store in Moses Lake.
The cellphone data from his phone reportedly shows Gastelum was at Cedillos apartment until 5:49 a.m. on March 4. His phone, along with Cedillos’ cellphone, are then tracked going south on South Division Street to Potato Hill Road, onto Sand Dunes Road and near the sand dunes parking lot, according to investigators. At 6:42 a.m., the two phones are back at the Heron Creek apartments. The phone locations at 6:50 show Gastelum traveling on South Division, east on Yonezawa Boulevard then onto interstate 90 westbound. Investigators say the phone location shows Gastelum turn around at Dodson Road then go to the area of Blue Heron Park. He’s then seen on surveillance video at the nearby Chevron gas station before getting back into I-90, into state Route 17. His cellphone later pings at a cellphone tower in Weston, Ore. just before 11:20 a.m.
A Justice For Yanira page was created on Instagram where photos of her and information about her case is being posted.
The page is likely yielding tips and inquiries about the search for the missing mother of three children.