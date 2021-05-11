QUINCY - 14 different female-owned businesses will come together in Quincy this weekend in a showing of solidarity for women in business. Blanca Acevedo owns Andaluz Mexican Restaurant in Quincy; her parking lot will host what’s being called the She Se Puede (She Can Do It) pop-up event this Saturday and Sunday.
“The vision behind this event was to be able to give small businesses an opportunity outside of social media to be able to sell their goodies/crafts,” Acevedo told iFIBER ONE News. “Our hope is to create a movement throughout all of Washington, empowering these women and their small businesses.”
Acevedo says the idea was proposed by Lydia Gordillo, owner of La Pica Chica in Quincy, and all the other business owners involved have helped coordinate the event along the way. She says the event will be the first of its kind in Quincy.
Businesses at the event hail from Quincy, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, and the Tri-Cities.
“These amazing women will be selling all kinds of things from clothes, cosmetics, desserts, customized cups & other items, jewelry, candles, food and professional photography services,” Acevedo told iFIBER ONE News.
The event will feature music, a balloon wall for photos, a sitting area to enjoy food, and other treats.
The following businesses will be selling items at the She Se Puede pop-up event on Saturday, May 15 to Sunday, May 16 from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Kay Girl Shop Kay
- Puro Amor Candle Company
- XO Simplicity Cosmetics
- Style Chic Boutique
- La Pica Chic
- SA Photography
- She Hustle’s with Heart
- Leanna-Marie Photography
- Andaluz Mexican Restaurant
- Mama Makes
- Bre Creates Co.
- JoJo’s Macarons
- Que Bonita (Michelada Cup Kits)
- Nea Handmade Earrings