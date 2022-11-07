MOSES LAKE - All it's going to take is at least one raffle ticket for someone lucky enough to win a newly-built home in Moses Lake. That’s according to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin in Moses Lake.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin have partnered with local home builder CAD Homes LLC to sponsor a raffle prize drawing for a 1,387 square-foot home in the Sage Point neighborhood of Moses Lake. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a double-car garage.
“We are thrilled to be launching this special fundraising event to benefit kids in our community,” said Kim Pope, Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin.
The raffle is intended to help raise needed funds for after-school and summer programs at local Boys & Girls Clubs.
“Our fundraising committee had to get creative, said Pope. It came down to asking ourselves what we could do to attract the greatest community engagement with the potential to raise enough funds to serve local families – the answer was raffle off a house!”
According to Pope, “we simply asked if they wanted to partner with us to give away a house and they replied with an immediate yes! We couldn’t ask for a better partner on this project.”
The estimated home value is over $400,000 and is slated to be built in a newly developed neighborhood in an area of Moses Lake, close to an elementary school, and across the street from lake access.
“Just imagine spending $100 on a raffle ticket and winning a house valued at over $400,000.” said Pope. “This could be life-changing for someone and benefit thousands of kids in the process.”
How to Buy Tickets:
Raffle tickets are on sale now with the prize drawing taking place on October 7, 2023, live at the Boys & Girls Club’s Annual Auction. Each ticket costs $100 and there is no maximum purchase for an individual; however, total ticket sales will be limited to a maximum of 10,000. A minimum of 5,000 tickets must be sold for the grand prize house to be awarded. Ticket sales of less than 5,000 will result in the alternate prize of half of the ticket sales proceeds being awarded to the raffle drawing winner. In compliance with Washington State Gambling Commission Rules, all participants must be age 18 or over. Tickets must be purchased in person with cash, check or credit card. Online or over the phone ticket sales are not allowed. Raffle prize winners do not need to be present at the drawing to claim their prize.
Ticket Sales Locations:
Boys & Girls Club of the Columbia Basin
McGraw Family Clubhouse
425 N. Paxson Dr.
Moses Lake, WA 98837
For more information call 509-764-9694 or email raffle@bngclub.org.