Many fast-food restaurant owners and customers are ‘up in arms’ over a new Washington state law that took effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Passed during last year’s legislative session, Senate Bill 5022 stops restaurants and cafeterias from including plastic knives, forks, spoons, chopsticks, straws, drink lids, sauce containers or sauce packets with food and drink orders, unless the consumer specifically requests them.
The bill was passed in an effort to reduce packaging waste and to meet Washington’s goal of achieving 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging in all goods sold in Washington by Jan. 1, 2025.
One fast food restaurant owner in Grant County says the new law is cumbersome in the sense that many of his employees have to explain the law to each customer, some of who express outrage over the new mandate.